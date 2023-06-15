Both Mohawk International Raceway and Evans Mills Raceway Park will feel the power of the Empire Super Sprints series this week.
The ESS circuit will make its first foray up north with Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne gets hosting honors at 6:45 p.m. today. Evans Mills will get its turn Saturday night with action starting at 6:30 p.m.
The ESS race at Mohawk is the first time the series has visited the 4/10-mile dirt track since 2019. Davie Franek picked up the victory over Matt Tanner and Kyle Moffit in the 2019 feature. Steve Poirier has the most career wins at the track with eight and there have been 14 winners in 23 total races.
Evans Mills will host the series Saturday night with the Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial Asphalt Spectacular. The event is the only asphalt race on the 2023 race calendar and is a non-points race. The 3/8-mile track continues to pay tribute to the late Ward, who competed at the track.
Danny Varin was last year’s race winner, but there have been 10 different victors in the ESS circuit’s 10 stops at the track.
The Empire Super Sprints will visit Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville on June 28 as part of the annual Pabst Shootout.
Edwards native Tim Fuller won his second 25-lap 358-modified feature June 9 at Can-Am Speedway. It was the first action at the track in nearly a month due to off dates and inclement weather.
Fuller, the two-time and defending track champion, passed Jordan Kelly with five laps to go to seal the victory. Kelly, Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie, Theresa’s Lance Willix and Shaun Shaw rounded out the top five.
Other winners were David Rogers (sportsman), Francis White (thunder car), Jake Granacker (limited sportsman) and Jason Riddell (Eastern Ontario Vintage Stock Car Club).
Racing at Mohawk International Raceway for June 9 was called off due to rain.
Bryce Bailey won the 35-lap sportsman modified race for his third win of the season. Kreig Heroth, Levi Arthur, Joe Papin and John Ramsey finished out the top five.
Camdin Cook (legends), Kevin Greenfield (thunderstock), Chuck Powelczyk (sports compact) and Rylee Gill (pro late model) were also winners.
MCCREADIE FOURTH IN LUCAS OIL SERIES
Watertown native and two-time defending series points champion Tim McCreadie sits in fourth in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.
McCreadie got off to a slow start, but finished second in the series’ last outing on June 2 in a 30-lap race at West Virginia Motor Speedway in Mineral Wells, W.Va. Series points leader Ricky Thornton Jr. went wire-to-wire to get the victory. The June 3 Historic 100 race at the same track was postponed due to rain.
Thornton Jr. leads the series with 3,410 points while McCreadie has 3,050 points.
The series returns to action today and Saturday for racing at the Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tenn.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.