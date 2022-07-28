Evans Mills Raceway Park is at the halfway point of a really strong 2022 season.
The track won’t have racing this weekend due to the third annual monster truck show on Saturday and Sunday.
The monster truck event will be the first event that will be spread over two nights. The show run by Jimmy Creten and 2Xtreme Monster Trucks has served as the midway point for the circuit and the show comes at a time in between county and state fairs. Gill has been fielding calls all week about the show, but she’s not complaining and looking forward to the show.
“My phone has been busy all week,” Gill said. “I’m optimistic for the weekend because the weather looks good.”
Meanwhile, the track has been doing well from an economic standpoint in its second full season back from COVID-19. Evans Mills didn’t have a 2020 season, but has this year has seen fans and racers alike return.
“Crowds are up and car counts are up this year,” said Peggy Gill, one of the track’s co-owners along with her husband, Lee. “We’ve had nights where we have had 20 modifieds racers.”
All of this is despite inflation for racers and track officials alike. Gill said that the track has had to rework things in order to make the Saturday night shows work.
“Short of the fuel costs and tire shortages, we’ve had to adjust,” Gill said, referring to the weekly schedule.
It’s been a slow build for the track since the Gills took ownership of the track in December 2018, but the family’s efforts are starting to bear fruit. The Gills have spent plenty of time and money in renovations and other improvements around the 3/8-mile asphalt track. The LaFargeville-based couple, who own a series of NAPA Auto Parts stores in the area, has been working hard telling everyone about their events.
“You just got to keep promoting and keep getting the word out,” Gill said.
The track also plans to stay busy in the offseason when racing ends Sept. 17 with the John Burr Classic — an event that honors the former north country track announcer who passed away in August 2019. Gill is mum on the details, but said it will be “very community-oriented.”
There are also plans to try and get racers to make the transition from go-karts to asphalt racing. There’s hope that announcement will be made later in the year.
Regular racing returns to the track Aug. 6, with action in the five regular classes of modified, thunderstock, sports compact, legends and pro late models.
The season runs through September with racing every Saturday night with hot laps starting at 5 p.m. and racing starting at 6:30.
Tickets for regular racing are $15 for adults, $13 for military members and students 10-17 are $10.
Tickets for the monster truck show start at $15, but there are family packages available. There also all-inclusive packages that can raise the price and are on sale at www.evansmillsracewaypark.com.
