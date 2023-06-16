The threat of inclement weather postponed Friday night racing at both Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville and Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne.
Both tracks announced the postponements late Friday morning on their respective Facebook pages. It’s the second straight week that Mohawk has postponed action while Can-Am has called off racing for the third time this season.
Mohawk International will have a special Thursday night card starting at 6:45 p.m., while Can-Am will be off for graduation weekend. Can-Am racing returns with the annual Pabst Shootout on June 28.
There’s no scheduled makeup date for Friday’s Empire Super Sprints feature at Mohawk.
Evans Mills Raceway Park will host the Kevin Ward Jr. Asphalt Spectacular starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
