The threat of inclement weather postponed Friday night racing at both Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville and Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne.

Both tracks announced the postponements late Friday morning on their respective Facebook pages. It’s the second straight week that Mohawk has postponed action while Can-Am has called off racing for the third time this season.

