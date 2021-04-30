Local auto racing
Friday night’s racing card at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville was postponed due rain.
The track made the announcement on Facebook, calling the first points race of the season Thursday evening. Can-Am hopes to have its first night of points racing at 7 p.m. Friday.
The speedway hosted the SuperDIRTcar big-block modified Thunder in the Thousand Islands event on April 10.
Evans Mills Raceway Park is slated to start its season today, while Adirondack International Speedway in New Bremen is scheduled to start its season May 9. Oswego Speedway starts its season May 8 and Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne returns to action May 21.
