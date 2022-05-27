Friday racing at Mohawk track rained out

Mohawk International Raceway

Local auto racing

AKWESASNE — Friday night’s racing action at Mohawk International Raceway was called off due to continuous rainfall.

It was slated to be the third week of racing after opening up the season May 13. Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville was already off for the weekend due the Memorial Day holiday. Evans Mills Raceway Park will hold a card at 7 tonight.

Mohawk will host races at 7:30 p.m. Friday in 358-modified, sportsman, novice sportsman and bandit classes.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.