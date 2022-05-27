Local auto racing
AKWESASNE — Friday night’s racing action at Mohawk International Raceway was called off due to continuous rainfall.
It was slated to be the third week of racing after opening up the season May 13. Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville was already off for the weekend due the Memorial Day holiday. Evans Mills Raceway Park will hold a card at 7 tonight.
Mohawk will host races at 7:30 p.m. Friday in 358-modified, sportsman, novice sportsman and bandit classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.