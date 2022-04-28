Local auto racing
LAFARGEVILLE — Friday’s season opener at Can-Am Speedway was postponed due rain on the track from earlier in the week, the circuit announced.
The season opener will take place at 7:30 p.m. May 6 with races in the 358-modified, sportsman, thunder class, limited sportsman and the new 602 crate sprint division.
The SuperDIRTcar big-block modified series was slated to start the racing slate April 10, but inclement weather pushed the event back to May 18.
There will be an added practice session from noon-3 p.m. at the track. Gates open at 11 a.m., with pit passes at $25 and the concession stand will be open.
