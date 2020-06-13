LAFARGEVILLE — Edwards native Tim Fuller played front-runner most of the night as he picked up the victory in the 25-lap 358-modified feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Fuller started on the front row and gained his first win of the season after placing fifth in the season-opener on June 5. Watertown’s Billy Dunn placed second while last week’s feature winner, Mike Maresca of Hannawa Falls, took third. Tyler Meeks and Hogasburg’s Carey Terrance rounded out the top five.
Matt Janczuk and Dylan Zacharias each won one of the 20-lap twin DIRTcar Sportsman features. Shawn Kirby took the 20-lap pro stock feature, Justin Pope placed first in the 15-lap thunder stock race and Justin Williams got the victory in the 15-lap mod lite event.
There were no fans in the stands for the second straight week and limited pit crew and family members allowed. All were required to practice social distancing according to the Center for Disease Control guidelines. The race was also available on the Dirt Track Digest web site for a $19.99 fee.
MCCREADIE 19th AT CHEROKEE
Watertown native Tim McCreadie placed 19th in the 50-lap Grassy Smith Memorial Lucas Oil Late Model race Friday night at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, S.C.
McCreadie started seventh, but couldn’t keep his run of top 10 finishes going. He fell to second in the overall point standings behind Jimmy Owens, who placed third.
Ross Bailes passed Brandon Overton, who sufferred a flat tire on the final lap, to win the race.
The event was one of the first races this season to allow fans into the track.
