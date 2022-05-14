LAFARGEVILLE — Edwards native Tim Fuller earned his first 358-modified win of the season despite starting 15th in a 23-car field to win the 25-lap feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Fuller worked his way through the field and passed Jeff Sykes, who is Fuller’s cousin, on lap 17. The former track champion pulled away with Sykes, Jordan Kelly, Derek Webb and Theresa’s Lance Willix for the win.
Brian Hudson (sportsman), Josh Verne Jr. (602 Panther crate sprint), Justin Pope (thunderstock) and Cole Perry (limited sportsman) were also winners.
The rescheduled Thunder in the 1,000 Islands big-block modified event will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It was originally set for April 10 but postponed due to rain.
