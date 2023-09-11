LAFARGEVILLE — In a field laden with heavy talent, Tim Fuller of Watertown used decades of experience and driving intuition to navigate through the competition and score a DIRTcar 358 Modified Series win on John Burr Memorial Night on Friday at Can-Am Speedway.
At the start, defending DIRTcar 358 Modified Series champion Dave Marcuccilli led the way, followed by Jordan McCreadie. Lance Willix II and Matt Caprara were in an immediate battled for third place.
Marcuccilli lengthened his lead to a straight away by lap 12, chipping away at the hopes of other drivers for a potential challenge as the race wore on. But Fuller was not to be dissuaded, as he ran tight on the inside of Caprara, passing him for third around turn one.
He didn’t stop there. As second place McCreadie ran high and wide off turn four, Fuller’s No. 19 machine did not skip a beat. He staying tight to the inside and passed the 2023 Glen Ridge Motorsports track champion to move up another spot. Then, the yellow lights came on as Willix II unexpectedly came to a stop off Turn 2, bringing Marcuccilli’s commanding lead to a temporary halt.
When the green flag dropped once more, Fuller started right where he left off, aggressively challenging Marcuccilli and forcing him to make a move. He planted himself on the inside lane that had worked for him up until that point, while Marcuccilli moved up running high and wide. It was too generous of a gesture to the veteran driver, as Fuller passed into the lead on lap 29.
He did not waver for the next 10 laps, continuing with his winning formula. On lap 38, he clipped an implement tire lining the track, shaving a small distance off of his lead. But that was the only error that Fuller committed, as he navigated his way through lapped traffic. Marcuccilli valiantly pursued him through the field, but did not have enough speed to close the gap.
Fuller crossed the finish line first, capturing the $4,500 payday. It was his eighth career DIRTcar 358 Modified Series win.
”(Dave) Marcuccilli set quite a pace there,” Fuller said. “I just kept picking them off. I knew it would come later as the race went on ... it worked out. It’s really tough to make up that kind of time. I knew lapped traffic was going to play a part. I’m just very fortunate.”
Marcuccilli held on behind him, recording the runner-up finish.
“It just took a couple laps for me to get going,” Marcuccilli said. “I missed the bottom down there when I was racing with (Fuller) ... he runs really good here. I was lucky enough to start up front. We’ll take it.”
Super DIRTcar Series rookie Felix Roy continued showing the marked improvement that has emerged over the course of the season. After starting in 12th, he charged his way up to seventh place by Lap 26. After he fired hard on the last restart of the race, he rocketed up four positions to third where he eventually finished.
“It was tough,” Roy said. “I started 12th and I slowly gained position. I got a good final restart. At the end, I had something for Dave (Marcuccilli), but in lapped traffic he started to gain some space on me. I’m happy with third.”
Super DIRTcar Series rookie Felix Roy took third place, Erick Rudolph placed fourth and Zach Payne finished in fifth.
