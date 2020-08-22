LAFARGEVILLE — Edwards native Tim Fuller passed Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie on a lap 12-restart to earn his third win of the season in the 25-lap 358-modified feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Fuller pulled away from the field after the restart. McCreadie, Hannawa Falls native Michael Maresca, Jackson Gill and Bobby Henry rounded out the top five. The track ran faster than usual thanks to a heavy afternoon rain, which made for a different surface than normal.
Jack Meeks and Addison Bowman each won a 20-lap DIRTcar Sportsman feature, while Sid Harmer Jr. earned another feature victory in the 20-lap pro stock division.
Josh Verne took the win in the 15-lap thunder stock division race, and Mike Mullen won the 15-lap mod lite race. Justin Nier captured the 15-lap limited sportsman division feature.
MCCREADIE EIGHTH AT LUCAS OIL RACE
Watertown native Tim McCreadie took eighth place in the 30-lap Lucas Oil Dirt race Friday night at Batesville Motor Speedway in Batesville, Ark.
McCreadie finished second in one of the heats earlier in the night and started the main feature in ninth. He moved up one spot from his original starting spot to place eighth.
He was slated to start on the outside of the front row going into the 28th annual COMP Cams Topless 100 main event on Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.