Local auto racing
AKWESASNE — Edwards native Tim Fuller won his second straight 358-modified feature in a special Monday event at Mohawk International Raceway.
Fuller led all 45 laps to claim the second of four special races this season. Louie Jackson Jr., Carey Terrance of Hogansburg, Hannawa Falls native Michael Maresca and Erick Rudolph rounded out the top five.
The division is limiting the 358s to four appearances this season due to the continued closure of the Canadian border that supplies Mohawk with many competitors. The next special card is tentatively slated for Aug. 19.
Nick Heywood won the 30-lap DIRTcar Sportsman feature while Heuvelton’s Tyler Bushey picked up the victory in the 20-lap pro stock event.
