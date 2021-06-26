AKWESASNE — Edwards native Tim Fuller edged out Carey Terrance of Hogansburg to win the 45-lap 358-modified feature Thursday night at Mohawk International Raceway.
Fuller held off Terrance to win the race by .457 seconds in the first 358-modified race at the track since the end of the 2019 season. The division isn’t a part of the normal slate due to border restrictions preventing Canadian racers from competing.
Louie Jackson Jr., Mike Mahaney and Erick Rudolph rounded out the top five. Other local finishers include Lance Willix of Theresa (11th), Plesis native Jackson Gill (12th), Michael Maresca of Hannawa Falls (18th) and Watertown natives Billy Dunn (24th) and Jordan McCreadie (28th).
Zach Arquiett took the 50-lap DIRTcar Sportsman feature with Delbert Lagrow Jr., Brian Hudson, Jamy Begor and Dustin Bradley completing the top five.
EVANS MILLS RAINED OUT
Saturday night’s action at Evans Mills Raceway Park was rained out due to heavy rains early in the morning.
The track will take next weekend off for the Fourth of July holiday before returning July 10.
