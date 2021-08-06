CANANDAIGUA — Edwards native Tim Fuller turned in a second- and a third-place showing at the twin 60-lap SuperDIRTcar big-block modified features Wednesday night at the Land of Legends Raceway.
Fuller got third in the first feature that was won by Australian Peter Britten. Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie was 24th. Camping World Trucks regular Stewart Friesen held off Fuller, who made a late charge to place second, to pick up the second victory. McCreadie ended up in 26th.
The series returns on Thursday with the Battle of the Midway at the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown.
