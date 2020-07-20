Local auto racing
LAFARGEVILLE — Edwards native Tim Fuller pulled away on a Lap 18 restart to win the 25-lap 358-modified feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
The win was the second of the season for Fuller by using the top of the track to his advantage. Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie was second while Hannawa Falls’ Michael Maresca placed third.
Jeff Stevenson and Ryan Shanahan each won a 20-lap DIRTcar Sportsman race, while Shawn Kirby took the pro stock feature. Francis White (thunder stock), Mike Mullen (mod lite) and Fire Swamp (limited sportsman) also won their respective feature.
n Watertown native Tim McCreadie earned two top 10s in three nights in the Lucas Oil Dirt Series last weekend. He finished ninth in Friday’s NAPA Know How 50 race at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill. He added a 10th-place showing in Sunday’s 50-lap Diamond Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.
McCreadie is third in the points standings.
