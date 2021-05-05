SWEDESBORO, N.J. — Edwards native Tim Fuller took the lead midway through and won the 100-lap SuperDIRTcar Series big-block modified King of the Big Blocks race Tuesday night at Bridgeport Motorsports Park.
Fuller held off Stewart Friesen and Max Mclaughlin to win his 32nd career race on the circuit. The victory moved him past Jack Johnson on the series’ all-time wins list. Peter Britten and Jimmy Phelps rounded out the top five.
Hannawa Falls native Mike Maresca placed seventh and Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie finished in 18th spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.