LAFARGEVILLE — Tim Fuller of Edwards picked up his fourth win of the season to take the lead in the 358-modified season standings with a 25-lap victory Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Fuller started in 13th, but worked his way up the field and got into first position after an early restart.
Watertown native Billy Dunn placed second while Jordan McCreadie ended up third. Jackson Gill of Plessis and Theresa native Lance Willix rounded out the top five.
Gavin Eisele slipped past Tyler Corcoran and Jamie Brown to take the 20-lap sportsman feature. Justin White (pro stock), Steve Smith (thunder stock) and Owen Nier (limited sportsman) were also winners.
