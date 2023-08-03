BROCKVILLE, Ontario — Watertown’s Tim Fuller captured his second Super DIRTcar series victory in two weeks Wednesday night, just two weeks after his Hall of Fame induction.
Fuller’s victory at Brockville Ontario Speedway was his first in the Super DIRTcar series at the track since 1996. That win in ‘96 was his first in the series.
Fuller was inducted into the Northeast DIRT Modified Hall of Fame on July 13.
“It’s pretty cool, it really is,” Fuller said. “To be able to come back here and do this 27 years later, that’s a long time and a lot of laps. (I’ve had) the support of a lot of good people. They’ve stuck behind me through thick and thin and that’s what keeps everything going.”
Fuller captured the 75-lap Canadian Classic after lining up seventh to start the race. By lap 20, he was in the lead. A couple of laps later he retook the lead and kept it for the next 25 laps. From lap 50 to 75, Fuller stayed in control, holding off series points leader Matt Sheppard, who finished second.
Fuller crossed the finish line two seconds before Sheppard for his second series victory of the season.
Mat Williamson placed third. Peter Britten was fourth and Jimmy Phelps fifth.
