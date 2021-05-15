LAFARGEVILLE — Edwards native Tim Fuller led the entire way as he won the 25-lap 358-modified feature on the opening points night Friday at Can-Am Speedway.
Fuller got out of the gate fast at the beginning of the race and every restart.
Watertown’s Billy Dunn was second and Theresa native Lance Willix took third. Jordan McCreadie of Watertown, Hogansburg’s Carey Terrance and Jackson Gill rounded out the top five.
Chris Bonofski held off Taylor Caprara to win the sportsman’s race, while Sid Harmer Jr. captured the pro stock. Mike Greenfield (thunder stock) and Blayden Arquette (limited sportsman) were also winners in their divisions.
