LAFARGEVILLE — Edwards native Tim Fuller picked up his second straight 25-lap 358-modified feature victory to highlight Friday night’s action at Can-Am Speedway.
Fuller passed Watertown’s Ryan Bartlett on lap 16 and didn’t relinquish control of the race for his second win of the season. Bartlett, Scott Webb, Tyler Meeks and Watertown’s Billy Dunn rounded up the top five.
Tyler Stevenson (sportsman), Justin Pope (thunder stock), Eric Nier (limited sportsman) and Josh Verne Jr. (602 crate sprints) were also winners.
The track takes the week off due to the Memorial Day holiday and returns to racing at 7:30 p.m. June 3.
TERRANCE TAKES MOHAWK OPENER
Hogansburg native Carey Terrance took control after a lap 17 restart to win the 30-lap 358-modified race in the opening night of action Friday at Mohawk International Raceway in Hogansburg.
Terrance got the lead early, but restarts tightened the pack closer before Terrance pulled away. Corey Wheeler was second while Chris Raabe third. It was the first regular 358 series race since 2019 due to border closings preventing Canadian drivers from crossing.
Other winners were Cedric Gauvreau (sportsman), Bruno Richard (pro stock) and Gary Sharlow (bandit).
Mohawk will have racing again at 7 p.m. Friday.
