BARBERVILLE, Fla. — Hannawa Falls native Mike Maresca picked up his first SuperDIRTcar Series big-block modified win in the 30-lap feature Friday night at Volusia Speedway Park.
Maresca dueled with Matt Sheppard and held off the multiple-time series champion, after the two got off to a fast start, to secure the victory. Billy Decker, Billy VanInwegen and Peter Britten rounded out the top five, respectively. Edwards native Tim Fuller placed 10th.
Saturday’s DIRTcar Nationals race was canceled due to rain and the circuit’s next scheduled event is April 10 at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville. That event is pending as the track waits for word on spectators being permitted to attend the event.
