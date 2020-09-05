LAFARGEVILLE — Hannawa Falls native Mike Maresca finished second to win the 358-modified division track championship to highlight Friday’s last night of points races at Can-Am Speedway.
Larry Wight took the win after passing Devin Willis on the sixth lap of the 25-lap feature. Maresca wasn’t able to catch the Phoenix native, but was able to win his first points title at the track. Watertown’s Billy Dunn placed third while Tim Sears Jr. and Tyler Meeks completed the top five.
Tyler Corcoran placed second in the second of two 20-lap DIRTcar Sportsman races to claim the track title. Dylan Zacharias and Matt Janczuk each won their respective races.
Tyler Bush won the pro stock race while Mike White won the season crown. Justin Burns picked up the win in the thunder stock and Josh Verne won the division championship.
Mike Mullen placed first in the mod lites and Harley Brown took the season title. Kyle Devendorf won the limited sportsman feature.
The John Burr Memorial Classic is scheduled for Friday. The race honors the former announcer at tracks around northern and central New York, including at Adirondack, Can-Am, and Evans Mills.
MCCREADIE FIFTH AT KENTUCKY
Watertown native Tim McCreadie placed fifth at the 50-lap John Bradshaw Memorial Lucas Oil Dirt Race on Friday night at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, Ky.
McCreadie picked up the hard charger award for advancing the most spots, as he started 12th. He’s currently second in the points standings behind Jimmy Owens.
