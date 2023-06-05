EVANS MILLS — Kreig Heroth won the inaugural 67-lap Bob Zeigler ’67 sportsman modified feature Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Heroth passed Andre Roggie with six laps to go to take the event named for former track owner and builder Bob Zeigler, who passed away over the winter. Roggie, Tony Pettinelli, Geoff Sharkey and John Ramsey rounded out the top five.
Other winners were Devin Thornton (legends), Rylee Gill (pro late model), Eric Gall (classic asphalt modified), Tim Greenfiled (thunderstock) and Jock Symonds (sports compact).
RAABE WINS THIRD IN A ROW AT MOHAWK
Chris Raabe won his third straight 35-lap 358 modified featured Friday night at Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne.
Raabe took the lead from Hogansburg’s Carey Terrance on lap 18 and held off the field on a restart with six laps to go. Ryan Arbuthnot, Edwards’ Tim Fuller, Louis Jackson Jr. and Shaun Shaw completed the top five.
Nick Heywood (sportsman), Sid Harmer Jr. (pro stock), C.J. Smith (mini stock) and Kevin Foster (limited sportsman) were also winners. There were a number of competitors from Can-Am Speedway at LaFargeville due to Friday’s racing being called off due to the threat of inclement weather.
