EVANS MILLS — Kreig Heroth won the inaugural 67-lap Bob Zeigler ’67 sportsman modified feature Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.

Heroth passed Andre Roggie with six laps to go to take the event named for former track owner and builder Bob Zeigler, who passed away over the winter. Roggie, Tony Pettinelli, Geoff Sharkey and John Ramsey rounded out the top five.

