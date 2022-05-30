Local auto racing
EVANS MILLS — Kreig Heroth earned the win in the 35-lap modified feature to highlight Saturday night’s action at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
The victory was the first of the season for Heroth. Other winners were Cole Perry (pro late model), Chris Malbeuf (legends), Joe Orvis (thunder stocks) and Joe Pettinelli (sports compact).
The next racing card will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with action in the four regular classes and the Classic Asphalt Modified Series.
n Watertown’s Tim McCreadie finished third in the Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 on Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo. McCreadie’s finish puts the defending series champion in second place behind Brandon Sheppard. Chris Ferguson held off Ricky Thornton Jr. for the win.
n Plessis native Jackson Gill was the highest local finisher in 17th spot at the Heroes Remembered 100 Sunday night at Weedsport Speedway. Stewart Friesen dominated the race to get the win. Sandy Creek’s Tyler Trump was 23rd and Watertown’s Billy Dunn placed 24th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.