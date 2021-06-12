AKWESASNE — Nick Heywood took the lead on fifth lap and didn’t relinquish it as he won the 25-lap Sportsman feature Friday night at Mohawk International Raceway.
Heywood passed Delbert Lagrow and led en route to victory. Robert Delormier, Dave Rogers, Dustin Bradley and Jamy Begor rounded out the top five.
Kevin Fetterley Jr. (pro stock), Nick Mallette (mod lite) and Shawn Duquette (super stock) were also winners.
CAN-AM RAINED OUT
A late-afternoon rain shower washed out Friday night’s action at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville.
It’s the third time this season that action has been called off due to weather. Can-Am will attempt a regular Friday night card next week at 7 p.m. before taking the next weekend off for high school graduations.
The circuit will host the annual Pabst Shootout on June 30, with the Empire Super Sprints headlining the card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.