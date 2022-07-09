Local auto racing
LAFARGEVILLE — Watertown native Jordan McCreadie earned his first win of the season in the 25-lap 358-modified feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
McCreadie passed Edwards native Jeff Skyes on lap 13 and held off Watertown’s Ryan Bartlett for the win. McCreadie is the sixth different winner in the 358 division this season.
Brian Hudson (Sportsman), Tony Frezzo (thundercar), Logan Crisafulli (602 crate sprint) and Paul DeRuyter (novice sportsman) were also winners.
■ Shane Pecore took the lead on a lap-33 restart to win the 35-lap Sportsman race Friday night at Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne. Pecore outpaced Fire Swamp to get the victory in the feature race. Other winners were Bruno Richard (pro stock), Ty David (novice sportsman), Jacob Fountain (bandit) and Kevin Boucher (mod lite).
■ Watertown’s Tim McCreadie was third in the 25-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Race on Friday night at Davenport Speedway in Davenport, Iowa. The main event of the NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 was slated Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.