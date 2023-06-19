EVANS MILLS — Lowville native Dalton Rombough earned his first career Empire Super Sprints victory in Saturday’s 25-lap Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial Asphalt Spectacular at Evans Mills Raceway Park.

Rombough started on the front row and was strong for the entire race. He held off Kelly Hebing, who finished second, to earn an emotional victory on the ESS series’ only time on asphalt this season. Last year’s winner Danny Varin, and Chuck Hebing and Matt Farnham rounded out the top five.

