EVANS MILLS — Lowville native Dalton Rombough earned his first career Empire Super Sprints victory in Saturday’s 25-lap Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial Asphalt Spectacular at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Rombough started on the front row and was strong for the entire race. He held off Kelly Hebing, who finished second, to earn an emotional victory on the ESS series’ only time on asphalt this season. Last year’s winner Danny Varin, and Chuck Hebing and Matt Farnham rounded out the top five.
Port Leyden native Dylan Swiernik finished sixth and Antwerp native Jeff Cook placed 12th.
Other winners were Joe Papin (modifieds), Kyle Hart (legends), Mike Greenfield (thunderstocks) and former Watertown Wolves defenseman Justin Coachman (sports compact).
MCCREADIE 10TH IN TENNESSEE
Watertown native Tim McCreadie finished 10th in the 60-lap Mountain Moonshine Classic Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race Saturday night at Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tenn.
McCreadie, the two-time defending series champion, maintained his position to earn another top-10 finish. Current series points leader Ricky Thornton Jr. passed Chris Ferguson on lap 26 to pick up the victory.
McCreadie sits in fourth in the series points standings 3,230 points while Thornton Jr. leads with 3,660 points.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.