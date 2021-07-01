LAFARGEVILLE — Dave Marcucilli passed Watertown native Billy Dunn on the 30th lap to win the 50-lap 358-modified feature as part of the Pabst Shootout on Wednesday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Marcucilli took control and led the rest of the way to pick up the victory. Theresa’s Lance Willix placed second while Tim Sears, Erick Rudolph and Edwards native Tim Fuller rounded out the top five.
Paulie Colagiovanni took the lead on the opening lap and never looked back to win the 25-lap Empire Super Sprint feature. Jason Barney, Port Leyden’s Dylan Sweirnik, Jeff Cook of Antwerp and Kelly Hebing rounded out the top five.
Tyler Corcoran won the DIRTCar Sportsman feature and Tony Frezzo placed first in the thunder stock event.
