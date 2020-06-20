LAFARGEVILLE — Hannawa Falls native Michael Maresca passed Watertown’s Billy Dunn late in the race to win his second 358-modified feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
The pair dueled for 20 laps before Maresca overtook Dunn, who was caught up in lapped traffic. Maresca claimed the 25-lap feature, which was the first points race for the season. Dunn held on for second place for the third straight week while Edwards native and last week’s winner, Tim Fuller, was third. Lance Willix of Theresa and Plesis native Jackson Gill rounded out the top five.
Tyler Corcoran and Matt Janczuk won the two sportsman features while Sid Harmer Jr. gained his second pro stock win of the season. Jock Symonds (thunder stock) and Justin Williams (mod lites) also took home victories.
The event was the third race of the season held without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only limited crew and some family members could join the drivers at the track and the event was livestreamed online via Dirt Track Digest TV’s web site.
Can-Am takes a break next weekend during high school graduation weekend. However, the track is hoping to admit fans for the annual Pabst Shootout on July 1.
MCCREADIE SEVENTH AGAIN
Watertown’s Tim McCreadie earned a second straight seventh-place showing in a 25-lap Lucas Oil Dirt Series race at night two of the General Tire Clash at the Mag on Friday night at Magnolia Speedway in Columbus, Miss.
McCreadie started in 10th, and managed to lock down another top 10 showing. He was second in the series points standings coming into the weekend.
Series points leader Jimmy Owens took the win after passing Josh Richards on lap 20.
