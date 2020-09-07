Local auto racing
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Watertown’s Tim McCreadie finished 18th in the 50-lap Bob Miller Memorial River Days Rumble Lucas Oil Dirt Series Race on Saturday night at Portsmouth Raceway Park.
McCreadie started in fifth and got as high as second before falling back. He still holds second place in the series points standings behind Jimmy Owens.
Hudson O’Neal picked up his first win of the season.
