LAFARGEVILLE — Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie finally gained a victory at home this season, capturing the DIRTCar 358 Modified event Friday during Christmas in July races at the Can-Am Speedway.
McCreadie, successful through the Northeast this year, dominated the final laps to claim the race in the winner’s circle. McCreadie took advantage of a restart after a caution on lap 15 and surged past Tyler Meeks and early race leader RJ Tressider, of Edwards, to take possession of first.
Watertown’s Billy Dunn gained second place on the final lap. Tressider finished third, followed by Meeks in fourth and two-time track champion Tim Fuller in fifth.
Tressider, Meeks, Ryan Bartlett, Lucas Fuller and Derek Webb claimed the top spots early in the race.
In other races Friday, Dylan Moore, of Elgin, Ontario, picked up his first win of the season during the Limited Sportsman division. Keegan Nier placed second, followed by Brady Howard, Dustin Woods and Genavieve Bartlett.
Justin Pope claimed his second win of the season in the 15-lap Thundercars event. Pope, making his third start of the season, finished over Francis White, who placed second. Phill Desormeau III, Steve Smith and Anthony St. Mary Jr. placed third through fifth, respectively.
Gavin Eisle gave the Sportsman division its first repeat winner as he took the victory, holding off second-place finisher Brennan Moore’s late charge. Tyler Corcoran took third, Owen Nier was fourth and Remington Hamm fifth in the 20-lap race. The field had witnessed seven different winners prior to Eisle’s second win.
In the 20-lap Pro Stock feature, Dakota Sharp came all the way from last place to take his third victory of the season. Sharp’s car suffered damage on the first lap but quick crew repairs kept him the race. Sharp took the lead with five laps to go, outracing Sid Harmer Jr. in a vigorous battle. Harmer placed second with Tyler Bushey finishing a close third. Pete Stefanski took fourth and Kevin Fetterly Jr. fifth.
Prior to the races, Can-Am paid tribute to a pair of former drivers who had died recently. Jordan Jerome, who competed in the limited sportsman class, and Larry Bazner, a top driver from the late models to the 358 modifieds, were each honored.
This Friday, Can-Am will pay tribute to local first responders with an on-track parade. Sprint cards return to the card, along with 358 modifieds, sportsman, limited sportsman and thundercars.
