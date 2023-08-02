LAFARGEVILLE — Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie finally gained a victory at home this season, capturing the DIRTCar 358 Modified event Friday during Christmas in July races at the Can-Am Speedway.

McCreadie, successful through the Northeast this year, dominated the final laps to claim the race in the winner’s circle. McCreadie took advantage of a restart after a caution on lap 15 and surged past Tyler Meeks and early race leader RJ Tressider, of Edwards, to take possession of first.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.