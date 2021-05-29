WHEATLAND, Mo. — Watertown’s Tim McCreadie went wire-to-wire to win the 45-lap Cowboy Classic Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race Friday night at Lucas Oil Speedway.
McCreadie picked up his second win of the season and 24th career victory on the circuit. The Cowboy Classic was slated for Thursday, but had to be moved due to rain.
McCreadie finished seventh in the second race of a double feature that was won by Josh Richards. McCreadie currently leads the late model point standings with 2,430 points. Hudson O’Neal is second with 2,365.
DUNN WINS SECOND STRAIGHT
Billy Dunn of Watertown took his second straight 25-lap 358-modified feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville.
Dunn started off in the 12th spot, but worked his way through the field to get another win. Edwards native Tim Fuller earned his second consecutive runner-up finish. Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie was third, Theresa native Lance Willix was fourth and Watertown native Ryan Bartlett fifth.
Other winners were Mike Fowler (sportsman), Kevin Fetterley (pro stock), Matt Zira (thunder stock) and Paul DeRuyter (limited sportsman).
