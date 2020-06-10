ROSSBURG, Ohio — Watertown’s Tim McCreadie overcame two days of trouble to win the 67-lap Dirt Late Model Stream Invitational on Saturday at Eldora Speedway.
McCreadie was 14th and 19th, respectively, on Friday and Saturday, but passed Brandon Sheppard with two laps to go to pull out the victory. McCreadie then held off the field with on a late restart to earn his first win at the track since the 2018 World 100.
Bobby Pierce, Dale McDowell, Sheppard and Chris Ferguson rounded out the top five.
