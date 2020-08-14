UNION, Ky. — Watertown native Tim McCreadie earned another strong finish with a fifth-place showing in the 50-lap Lucas Oil Dirt Series race in night one of the North-South Shootout on Thursday night at Florence Speedway.
McCreadie started the race in 11th spot, but gained six positions to earn another top five finish. He is currently fifth in the points standings and 10 points behind fourth-place Josh Richards.
Mike Marlar passed Brandon Overton on the final lap to earn his first victory of the season the circuit.
