DAVENPORT, Iowa — Watertown native Tim McCreadie earned a pair of top -10 finishes in the last two Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series races.
McCreadie was fourth in the 25-lap feature Thursday night at Davenport Speedway. Chris Madden earned the win.
On Wednesday, McCreadie was sixth in the 40-lap feature on Wednesday night, trailing winner Hudson O’Neal.
McCreadie, the defending series points champion, is 30 points behind Brandon Sheppard for the series points lead.
