Local auto racing
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Watertown native Tim McCreadie led all 50 laps to get the win in the Prime Solutions 50 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Race Saturday night at Muskingum County Speedway.
McCreadie picked up his third win of the season to stop Jonathan Davenport’s streak of three victories. Kyle Bronson, Spencer Hughes, Davenport and Gregg Satterlee rounded out the top five.
McCreadie leads the points race with 3.360 points over Davenport with 3,200.
n Port Leyden native Dylan Swiernik finished fifth overall in the Empire Super Sprints CNY Speedweek completed Sunday. Swiernik was fifth in Friday’s race at Brewerton Speedway, 14th in Saturday’s event at Fulton Speedway and eighth at Weedsport Speedway on Sunday. Jason Barney, won took first at Fulton, won the Speedweek crown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.