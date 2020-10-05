Local auto racing
IMPERIAL, Pa. — Watertown native Tim McCreadie finished 13th in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Pittsburgher 100 race Saturday night at Pennsylvania Motor Speedway.
He held the lead for one lap before a flat tire set him off the pace. McCreadie sits in second place in the series points standings behind Jimmy Owens by 475 points. McCreadie is 140 points ahead of third-place Jonathan Davenport.
Ricky Thornton Jr. earned his first career win on the circuit after passing McCreadie on lap 82.
