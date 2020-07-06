Local auto racing
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Watertown’s Tim McCreadie got back on the right path with a fifth-place showing at the Independence 50 Lucas Oil Dirt race Saturday night at Portsmouth Raceway Park.
McCreadie started ninth, but managed to earn a top-five showing. He is currently fourth in the series points race and 60 points behind Tyler Erb, who’s in third place.
Points leader Jimmy Owens outdueled Jonathan Davenport for his 70th career victory on the circuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.