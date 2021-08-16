Local auto racing
UNION, Ky. — Brandon Overton passed Watertown native Tim McCreadie on the 22nd lap and led the rest of the way to get the victory in the North/South 100 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race Saturday night at Florence Speedway.
McCreadie was thwarted in his opportunity to defend his title and become the third driver to win the event at least three times. However, he did place second after holding off Jonathan Davenport on the last few laps.
McCreadie currently leads the point standings over Davenport by a score of 4,470 to 4,295.
n Randy Brunelle picked up his second 30-lap modified feature win of the season to highlight Saturday’s racing at Evans Mills Raceway Park. Brunelle took the early lead and managed to hold off the field after four restarts. Eddie Hawkins and Taylor Caprara earned second and third, respectively. Breanna Gilligan (legends), Rylee Gill (pro late model), Chuck Powelczyk (sport compact), Francis White (thunder stock) and Bob Schroy (trucks) were also winners.
