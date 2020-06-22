Local auto racing
COLUMBUS, Miss. — Watertown’s Tim McCreadie finished 10th in the 100-lap Lucas Oil Dirt Series General Tire Clash at the Mag — presented by Big River Steel Saturday night at Magnolia Speedway.
It was the third straight top-10 finish for McCreadie at the three-night event. McCreadie is second in the series points standings behind Jimmy Owens by 160 points.
Owens picked up the victory in the finale after passing Shane Clanton on the 23rd lap.
n Hannawa Falls native Mike Maresca grabbed second place in the 30-lap modified feature Saturday night at Fonda Speedway. Maresca led the fifth lap, but eventual race winner Stewart Friesen passed Maresca on the next lap and led the rest of the way. It was the 62nd career victory at the track for Friesen.
