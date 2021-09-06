Local auto racing
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Watertown native Tim McCreadie passed Kyle Bronson on the fifth lap to win the 50-lap River Days Rumble Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race Saturday night at Portsmouth Raceway Park.
McCreadie picked up his fifth win of the season to continue his lead atop the points standings. He leads Jonathan Davenport, 5,445 points to 5,175.
Sunday’s Hillbilly Hundred race at Tyler County Speedway in Middlebourne, W.Va., was canceled due to torrential rains.
n Coleby Felber got the win in the 15-lap INEX Legends Division race to seal up the track championships on the final night of points racing Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park. Other track champions were Taylor Caprara (modified), Bob Schroy (trucks) and Josh Verne Jr. (pro late model). Titles in other divisions are pending final reviews. Casey Sykes (modified), Justin Burns (thunder stock), Chuck Powelczyk (sports compact), Brodie Davis (trucks) and Rylee Gill (pro late model) took home feature wins.
