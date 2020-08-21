Local auto racing
BATESVILLE, Ark. — Watertown’s Tim McCreadie made another late-race move on series-points leader Jimmy Owens to secure his second straight victory in the 30-lap Lucas Oil Dirt Series race in night one of 28th annual COMP Cams Topless 100 week Thursday night at Batesville Motor Speedway.
McCreadie, who started the race in fifth place, passed Owens on lap 28 and held him off to get his fourth win of the season. Owens had led the first 28 laps before McCredie passed him.
McCreadie came into the weekend third in points behind Owens and Jonathan Davenport.
