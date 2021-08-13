Local auto racing
UNION, Ky. — Watertown native Tim McCreadie placed third in the 50-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series feature Thursday in night one of the North-South Shootout at Florence Speedway.
McCreadie started the race fourth and moved up one spot to earn a key top-three finish. Brandon Overton got the win after passing Ricky Thornton Jr. on lap 14.
McCreadie currently leads the series with 4,240, which is 165 better than second-place Jonathan Davenport.
n Stewart Friesen picked up his sixth victory in 11 races after winning the Centennial 102 SuperDIRTcar big-block modified series race Thursday night at the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown. Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie finished 13th.
