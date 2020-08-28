LOCAL AUTO RACING
PORT ROYAL, Pa. — Watertown native Tim McCreadie picked up his third win in his past five starts in the 30-lap Lucas Oil Dirt Series race Thursday night at Port Royal Speedway.
McCreadie led all 30 laps to earn his fifth victory of the season in night one of the three-night event that will be capped off with the The Rumble by the River tonight. It’s the closest race to home that McCreadie has on the series.
He trails series points leader Jimmy Owens by 555 points in the standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.