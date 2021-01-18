Local auto racing
TULSA, Okla. — Watertown native Tim McCreadie finished ninth in one of the 20-lap B features at the Chili Bowl Nationals on Saturday at Tulsa Expo Raceway.
McCredie missed out on one of the seven qualifying spots to earn a place in the 55-lap main feature. He won the Chili Bowl in 2006 in a race that has seen past winners such as NASCAR and open-wheel veterans Tony Stewart, Dave Blaney and Billy Boat.
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson picked up his second straight win in the event becoming the first person since Christopher Bell won three years in a row from 2017-19.
