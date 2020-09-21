Local auto racing
GREENWOOD, Neb. — Watertown native Tim McCreadie made a daring pass of series points leader Jimmy Owens with two laps to go to win the 80-lap Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series race Saturday night at I-80 Speedway.
McCreadie passed Josh Richards on lap 59 to set up his late charge at Owens. He bolted ahead of Owens and picked up the victory by .872 seconds and the $30,000 first-place prize. Ricky Thornton Jr., Richards, and Kyle Strickler rounded out the top five.
The win was McCreadie’s 21st on the circuit and the fourth since Aug. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.