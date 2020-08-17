UNION, Ky. — Watertown native Tim McCreadie passed Jimmy Owens on lap 87 to win the North/South Shootout Lucas Oil Dirt Series race Saturday night at Florence Speedway.
McCreadie started the race in 20th place, but worked his way through the field before tracking down Owens, the current series points leader, on lap 83 and passing him four laps later. The win was the third of the season for McCreadie and the first since Feb. 5 at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Fla. It was second career North/South Shootout victory and his 14th all-time on the circuit.
McCreadie vaulted into the third place in the series and is 45 points behind Jonathan Davenport, who is second.
