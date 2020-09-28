LOCAL AUTO RACING
BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — Watertown native Tim McCreadie earned his seventh Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory of the season, taking the 41st annual Jackson 100 on Saturday night at Brownstown Speedway.
McCreadie passed Jonathan Davenport on lap 14 and fended off several restarts to garner his second win at this event, which he won previously in 2008. He trimmed Jimmy Owens’ lead at the top of the points standings to 490.
n Erick Rudolph won the 30-lap big block/small block challenge Saturday night at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville. Chris Hile, Edwards native Tim Fuller, who was the top small-block racer, Pat Ward and Jimmy Phelps rounded out the top five. Kevin Root and Tyler Corcoran each won a twin 20-lap Sportsman feature while Tyler Bushey won in pro stocks. Quinn Wallace (thunder stock), Mike Mullen (mod lite) and Kyle Devendorf (limited sportsman) were also feature winners.
The race was a warmup to the Oct. 9 OktoberFAST race at the track. The event came to be after this year’s cancelation of SuperDIRT Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.