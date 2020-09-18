GREENWOOD, Neb. — Watertown native Tim McCreadie placed eighth in the 30-lap Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series race Thursday at I-80 Speedway.
McCreadie started 12th, but he worked his way into the top 10 once again. He is in second place in the series points standings behind Jimmy Owens.
Kyle Strickler earned his first career series victory, outdueling Shane Clanton by .045 seconds at the finish line.
