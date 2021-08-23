Local auto racing
LOCUST GROVE, Ark. — Watertown native Tim McCreadie placed fourth in the 29th annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Race on Saturday at Batesville Motor Speedway.
He led the first nine laps before Jimmy Owens passed him. Hudson O’Neal took the lead for good after passing Owens on lap 39 to get his first win at the event after holding off Jonathan Davenport.
McCreadie still leads the series points standings, 4,680 to 4,525, over Davenport.
