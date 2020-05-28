McCreadie finishes seventh in Florida event

LOCAL AUTO RACING

TAMPA, Fla. — Watertown native Tim McCreadie placed seventh in the 40-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Series Wednesday at East Bay Raceway Park.

McCreadie maintains his series points lead over Jimmy Owens and three-time defending champion Jonathan Davenport.

Brandon Overton picked up his second straight win by edging out Tyler Erb.

